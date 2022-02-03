National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Vision Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$217m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$349m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, National Vision Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Specialty Retail industry average it falls behind.

In the above chart we have measured National Vision Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For National Vision Holdings Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from National Vision Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 11%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 55%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On National Vision Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, National Vision Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 27% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

National Vision Holdings does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

