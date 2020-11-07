National Vision Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a pretty great week for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to US$44.77 in the week since its latest quarterly results. Revenues were US$485m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.42, an impressive 82% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:EYE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from National Vision Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.93b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 972% to US$0.68. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.62 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 17% to US$47.42. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on National Vision Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$53.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that National Vision Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.3%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect National Vision Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards National Vision Holdings following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for National Vision Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that National Vision Holdings is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

