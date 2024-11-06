National Vision Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE):

Earnings: -$8.47 million in Q3 vs. -$73.80 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. -$0.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share for the period.

Revenue: $451.52 million in Q3 vs. $438.82 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.45 - $0.50 Full year revenue guidance: $1.820 - $1.840 Bln

