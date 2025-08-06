National Vision Holdings, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

Markets
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE):

Earnings: $8.725 million in Q2 vs. -$3.125 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $486.423 million in Q2 vs. $451.733 million in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook in line with estimates.

National Vision now expects adjusted income of $0.62 to $0.70 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of $0.59 to $0.67 per share.

Annual revenue is now anticipated to be $1.934 billion to $1.970 billion, compared with the prior outlook of $1.919 billion to $1.955 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to earn $0.66 per share, on revenue of $1.94 billion for the year.

Excluding items, annual operating income is now projected to be $85 million to $95 million against $81 million to $92 million previously.

*Last year’s second-quarter net loss also includes loss from discontinued operations.

