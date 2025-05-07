National Vision Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $14.2 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $11.7 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $510.3 million from $482.8 million last year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.2 Mln. vs. $11.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $510.3 Mln vs. $482.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.59 - $0.67 Full year revenue guidance: $1.919-$1.955 Bln

