National Vision Holdings, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $31.18 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $14.18 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, National Vision Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $55.46 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $543.88 million from $510.32 million last year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $31.18 Mln. vs. $14.18 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $543.88 Mln vs. $510.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.85 To $ 1.09 Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.033 B To $ 2.091 B

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