National Vision Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EYE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.02, changing hands as high as $28.58 per share. National Vision Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EYE's low point in its 52 week range is $11.70 per share, with $39.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.87.

