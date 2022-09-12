National Vision Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EYE

In trading on Monday, shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.10, changing hands as high as $37.95 per share. National Vision Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EYE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EYE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.59 per share, with $65.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.25.

