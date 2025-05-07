NATIONAL VISION HLDGS Earnings Results: $EYE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NATIONAL VISION HLDGS ($EYE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $510,320,000, beating estimates of $508,249,069 by $2,070,931.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EYE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NATIONAL VISION HLDGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of NATIONAL VISION HLDGS stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

NATIONAL VISION HLDGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EYE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 01/17/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for NATIONAL VISION HLDGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EYE forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.