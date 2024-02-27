National Vision Guides FY24 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) initiated its adjusted earnings, net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024, in line with estimates.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.50 to $0.65 per share on net revenue between $1.965 billion and $2.005 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales growth of 2 to 4 percent.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Effective as of February 23, 2024, the Company has completed the transition of 229 Walmart Vision Center stores and remains on-track with its plans to wind down its AC Lens operations by June 30, 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the Company expects the combined Walmart Vision Center and AC Lens operations to generate approximately $145 million in revenue and Earnings before income tax of approximately $2.5 million

