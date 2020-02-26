National Vision Guides FY20 Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) initiated its adjusted earnings, net revenue and adjusted comparable store sales growth for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted net earnings in a range of $0.80 to $0.85 per share on net revenue between $1.875 billion and $1.905 billion, with adjusted comparable store sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

