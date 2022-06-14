National Vision Gains 8% As It Sets To Enter S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) shares are trading more than 8 percent higher on Tuesday morning trade after the company is set to replace Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective June 16.

Currently, shares are at $27.35, up 8.19 percent from the previous close of $25.28 on a volume of 3,231,863. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $22.59 - $65.92 on average volume of 1,139,844.

