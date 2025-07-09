Is National Vision (EYE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has National Vision (EYE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

National Vision is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. National Vision is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EYE's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, EYE has returned 137.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that National Vision is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nestle SA (NSRGY). The stock is up 20.1% year-to-date.

For Nestle SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, National Vision is a member of the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3% this year, meaning that EYE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Nestle SA is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track National Vision and Nestle SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

