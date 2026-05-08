National Vision (EYE) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect National Vision (EYE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 26.5%. Revenues are expected to be $542.74 million, up 6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some National Vision metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted comparable store sales growth' at 4.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted comparable store sales growth - Owned & host segment - Eyeglass World' will reach 5.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted comparable store sales growth - Owned & host segment - America's Best' of 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.9%.

Shares of National Vision have demonstrated returns of -13.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EYE is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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