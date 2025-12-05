National Vision (EYE) Up 19.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for National Vision (EYE). Shares have added about 19.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is National Vision due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for National Vision Holdings, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

National Vision's Q3 Earnings and Revenue Top Estimates

National Vision Holdings, Inc. delivered adjusted earnings per share of 13 cents in the third quarter of 2025 compared with 12 cents in the year-ago period. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%.

The GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was 4 cents per share compared to 11 cents loss in the prior-year quarter.

National Vision’s Q3 Revenues

Net revenues in the third quarter totaled $487.3 million, up 7.9% year over year and 2.69% above the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

National Vision’s 2025 Outlook

The company now expects full-year net revenues in the range of $1.970 billion - 1.988 billion (previously, $1.934 billion - $1.970 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues currently stands at $1.98 billion.

Adjusted comparable store sales are expected to grow 5.0% - 6.0% (earlier 3.0% - 5.0%). Adjusted earnings per share is estimated in the band of 63 – 71 cents (previously 62 -70 cents). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at 69 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates review flatlined during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 16.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, National Vision has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

National Vision has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

National Vision is part of the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry. Over the past month, Colgate-Palmolive (CL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 0.4%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

Colgate-Palmolive reported revenues of $5.13 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +1.9%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares with $0.91 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Colgate-Palmolive is expected to post earnings of $0.92 per share, indicating a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0.3% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for Colgate-Palmolive. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

