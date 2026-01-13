Markets
EYE

National Vision Confirms FY2025 Outlook

January 13, 2026 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), an optical retailer, Tuesday said that it maintains its outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company continues to expect adjustable comparable store sales growth to be around 5 percent to 6 percent and Adjusted EPS to be between $0.63 and $0.71 with Net revenue to be in the range of $1.970 billion to $1.988 billion.

In pre-market activity, EYE shares were trading at $27.92, up 1.82% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.