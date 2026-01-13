National Vision Confirms FY2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), an optical retailer, Tuesday said that it maintains its outlook for fiscal 2025.

The company continues to expect adjustable comparable store sales growth to be around 5 percent to 6 percent and Adjusted EPS to be between $0.63 and $0.71 with Net revenue to be in the range of $1.970 billion to $1.988 billion.

In pre-market activity, EYE shares were trading at $27.92, up 1.82% on the Nasdaq.

