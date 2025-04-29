National Vision CEO Reade Fahs To Be Executive Chairman, Alex Wilkes To Be New CEO

(RTTNews) - Optical retail company National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), Tuesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Reade Fahs will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board.

Meanwhile, Alex Wilkes will be appointed as the new CEO, effective August 1, 2025.

Prior to this position, Wilkes served as President of the Americas at CooperVision.

In the pre-market hours, National Vision's stock is trading at $12.24, down 0.53 percent on the Nasdaq.

