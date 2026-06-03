National Vision and Smart Glasses: Early Investing Signals

National Vision EYE is trying to prove a value optical model can still grow by steering shoppers toward higher-priced products without losing its price edge. First-quarter 2026 results showed that playbook working, with higher average tickets and controlled costs lifting profitability.

The next few quarters matter because several initiatives are hitting at once: smart-glasses distribution, premium assortment upgrades, digital changes, and a bigger military footprint.

Year to date, EYE shares have plunged 36.8%, far below its industry’s 3.5% drop.



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EYE Smart Glasses Expand Across Stores and Online

National Vision broadened smart-glasses availability in early April, expanding Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta to all America’s Best and Eyeglass World stores and online. This is a meaningful signal because it turns a limited pilot into a chainwide offering, giving the company more chances to convert interest into purchases.

The move also supports a simple message: premium and branded products can still fit a value-oriented wallet. That positioning is central to how the company is framing its assortment upgrades.

National Vision Uses Premium to Keep Value Shoppers Trading Up

Management is pushing a more premium frame and lens mix to encourage trade-up while keeping the brand anchored in affordability. The smart-glasses rollout fits that strategy because it adds a higher-feature product that can lift ticket without changing the company’s core value identity.

This “accessible premium” approach also lines up with broader category dynamics. Premium products can attract customers who want more functionality or recognizable brands, even when budgets stay tight.

EYE Managed Care Momentum Offsets Self-Pay Softness

Comparable store sales grew 4.4% in the first quarter of 2026, with adjusted comparable store sales up 4.5%. The lift was driven mainly by higher average ticket and continued momentum in the managed care cohort, while self-pay traffic remained softer.

Strength in managed care, progressive, and outside-prescription customers supports steadier demand and helps the company fund product and experience upgrades without relying on a quick rebound in self-pay traffic.

National Vision Modernization Is a Multi-Step Margin Story

The modernization plan is built around closing gaps in underdeveloped customer cohorts, upgrading products, improving the customer and patient experience, and expanding through new stores and channels. Management has framed this as a multi-step effort to expand demand and margins over time, not a single-year fix.

Near-term priorities include activating store segmentation and executing a premium lens strategy as the year progresses. The company also reiterated its full-year 2026 outlook for net revenues, adjusted comparable store sales growth, and adjusted earnings per share, underscoring confidence in the overall transformation path.

EYE Military Expansion Adds a Steadier Growth Lane

National Vision expanded its military channel at quarter end by adding 20 Military stores through an expanded Army and Air Force Exchange Service relationship. Management said the updated relationship makes National Vision the sole optical provider on U.S. Army and Air Force bases and brings total Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations to 72.

This channel complements the broader fleet plan. For 2026, management reiterated plans to open about 30 to 35 new stores and close about 10 to 15 stores, implying net new store growth of about 20 to 25 stores, while noting the 20 Military store additions are excluded from new store guidance.

National Vision Inventory and Execution Risks Rise With Premium

The company is carrying higher inventory to support premium brand rollouts and store segmentation, which increases execution demands around allocation, markdown risk, and working-capital discipline if demand shifts.

Operational risk is also elevated as capabilities change. The americasbest.com replatforming at the start of the second quarter temporarily disrupted traffic as search and social signals reset, highlighting how short-term volatility can surface during major upgrades.

EYE What to Watch Over the Next Few Quarters

Management’s 2026 outlook still calls for adjusted comparable store sales growth of 3% to 6%, so investors should track whether managed care strength continues to offset softer self-pay traffic as initiatives scale.

Next is digital stabilization. Watch for traffic normalization and conversion improvement as the replatform disruption fades. Expense and tariff volatility also remain swing factors.

Lastly, vendor concentration warrants attention, as lens and contact lens sourcing is concentrated, which can pressure pricing, availability, and service levels if disruptions occur.

With EYE holding a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), the near-term bar is higher for clean execution and fewer surprises.

Here’s how National Vision’s 2026 and 2027 earnings are shaping up.



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In the broader vision and eye-care ecosystem, it can help to track suppliers and adjacent innovators, too. The Cooper Companies COO, a major contact lens player through its CooperVision unit, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). RxSight RXST, which is focused on premium cataract-surgery technology like its Light Adjustable Lens, has a Zacks Rank #4.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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