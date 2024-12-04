News & Insights

National United Resources Approves Key Resolutions at AGM

December 04, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

National United Resources Holdings Limited (HK:0254) has released an update.

National United Resources Holdings Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on December 4, 2024, including re-election of directors and granting mandates for share issuance and buybacks. The decisions were approved by a significant majority, reflecting shareholders’ confidence in the company’s strategic direction. The AGM was well-attended by directors in person and online, showcasing the company’s commitment to governance and transparency.

