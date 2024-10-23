News & Insights

National Tyre & Wheel Faces Shareholder Discontent

October 23, 2024

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. faced a significant setback at their 2024 Annual General Meeting as more than 25% of shareholders voted against the company’s Remuneration Report, marking a ‘first strike’ under the Corporations Act. Additionally, the proposal to grant rights to Managing Director Peter Ludemann was rejected, indicating shareholder discontent with executive compensation. Despite these challenges, all other resolutions passed smoothly, showing some level of shareholder support for the company’s broader strategic initiatives.

