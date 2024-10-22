National Tyre & Wheel Faces Challenges Amidst Strategic Changes

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd (ASX: NTD) faced a challenging 2024 financial year, reporting revenues of $533.4 million but a modest net profit after tax of $1.24 million. The company’s performance was hindered by losses in its Australian and New Zealand segments, prompting shareholder concerns over executive bonuses and a call for a review of the remuneration structure. Despite these hurdles, strategic changes and new leadership appointments aim to position the company for future growth.

