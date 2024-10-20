National Tyre & Wheel Director Increases Shareholding

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. has announced a significant change in the shareholdings of its director, Tynan Young, who has increased his stake through an entitlement offer. The acquisition includes over 1.9 million additional shares across various holdings, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance.

