National Tyre & Wheel Director Increases Shareholding

October 20, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. (AU:NTD) has released an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd.’s director, Terence Patrick Smith, has increased his shareholding with the acquisition of over 4 million ordinary shares through an Entitlement Offer, bringing his total to over 31 million shares. This move, valued at $1.5 million, underscores the director’s growing confidence and investment in the company’s future. Investors may view this as a strong signal of the company’s potential for growth.

