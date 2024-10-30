National Storage reports Q3 core FFO 62c, consensus 60c

Reports Q3 revneue $174.81M, consensus $187.04M. David Cramer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce that all our team members are safe following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We hope that all affected by these storms remain safe, and we wish them the best as they work their way through the tough recovery period. While several of our facilities in the path of these storms experienced minor damage, largely impacting gates, roofs, and signage, all of our stores are back open for business. Separately, we made meaningful progress on our PRO internalization during the quarter, and I am very proud of our team’s effort on this significant transition for our company. Although still early, we are encouraged by the benefits that we are already starting to realize from implementing consistent marketing and pricing strategies while utilizing a centralized web platform.”

