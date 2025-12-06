National Storage REIT (NTSGF) Price Target Increased by 14.27% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for National Storage REIT (OTCPK:NTSGF) has been revised to $1.79 / share. This is an increase of 14.27% from the prior estimate of $1.57 dated March 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.57 to a high of $2.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.81% from the latest reported closing price of $1.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage REIT. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTSGF is 0.42%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.51% to 210,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 29,700K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,680K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTSGF by 11.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,073K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,265K shares , representing a decrease of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTSGF by 9.05% over the last quarter.

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 15,719K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,635K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTSGF by 12.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,352K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,871K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTSGF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 10,282K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

