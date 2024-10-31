National Storage REIT Issues New Performance Rights

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT has announced the issuance of 481,400 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, signaling a strategic move to reward and retain talent. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with long-term growth strategies.

