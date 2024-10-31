National Storage REIT Expands With New Securities Issuance

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT has announced the issuance of 160,363 fully paid ordinary stapled securities, following approvals at their recent Annual General Meeting. This move is part of their strategic financial maneuvers as the company continues to expand its market presence. Investors may see this as a potential growth opportunity within the real estate investment trust sector.

