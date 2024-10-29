News & Insights

National Storage REIT Appoints New Director with No Securities

October 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

National Storage REIT (AU:NSR) has released an update.

National Storage REIT has announced the appointment of Simone Shah-Tsir Haslinger as a new director, effective from October 24, 2024. Interestingly, Haslinger currently holds no securities or interests in contracts with the company, which may indicate a focus on governance and strategic oversight. This development could pique the interest of investors monitoring leadership changes in the real estate investment sector.

