National Storage price target raised to $42 from $40 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on National Storage (NSA) to $42 from $40 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm remains cautious on storage into Q3, as move-in rates remain under pressure and valuations appear elevated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NSA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.