National Storage price target raised to $42 from $40 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on National Storage (NSA) to $42 from $40 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The firm remains cautious on storage into Q3, as move-in rates remain under pressure and valuations appear elevated.
