National Storage (NSA) Is Up 3.15% in One Week: What You Should Know

Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.

Even though momentum is a popular stock characteristic, it can be tough to define. Debate surrounding which are the best and worst metrics to focus on is lengthy, but the Zacks Momentum Style Score, part of the Zacks Style Scores, helps address this issue for us.

Below, we take a look at National Storage (NSA), which currently has a Momentum Style Score of B. We also discuss some of the main drivers of the Momentum Style Score, like price change and earnings estimate revisions.

It's also important to note that Style Scores work as a complement to the Zacks Rank, our stock rating system that has an impressive track record of outperformance. National Storage currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). Our research shows that stocks rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B outperform the market over the following one-month period.

Set to Beat the Market?

Set to Beat the Market?

Let's discuss some of the components of the Momentum Style Score for NSA that show why this real estate investment trust shows promise as a solid momentum pick.

Looking at a stock's short-term price activity is a great way to gauge if it has momentum, since this can reflect both the current interest in a stock and if buyers or sellers have the upper hand at the moment. It's also helpful to compare a security to its industry; this can show investors the best companies in a particular area.

For NSA, shares are up 3.15% over the past week while the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is up 2.39% over the same time period. Shares are looking quite well from a longer time frame too, as the monthly price change of 5.37% compares favorably with the industry's 3.8% performance as well.

While any stock can see a spike in price, it takes a real winner to consistently outperform the market. Shares of National Storage have increased 12.55% over the past quarter, and have gained 86.8% in the last year. In comparison, the S&P 500 has only moved 7.98% and 26.88%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to NSA's average 20-day trading volume. Volume is a useful item in many ways, and the 20-day average establishes a good price-to-volume baseline; a rising stock with above average volume is generally a bullish sign, whereas a declining stock on above average volume is typically bearish. NSA is currently averaging 550,941 shares for the last 20 days.

Earnings Outlook

The Zacks Momentum Style Score also takes into account trends in estimate revisions, in addition to price changes. Please note that estimate revision trends remain at the core of Zacks Rank as well. A nice path here can help show promise, and we have recently been seeing that with NSA.

Over the past two months, 5 earnings estimates moved higher compared to none lower for the full year. These revisions helped boost NSA's consensus estimate, increasing from $2.18 to $2.22 in the past 60 days. Looking at the next fiscal year, 6 estimates have moved upwards while there have been no downward revisions in the same time period.

Bottom Line

Taking into account all of these elements, it should come as no surprise that NSA is a #1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Momentum Score of B. If you've been searching for a fresh pick that's set to rise in the near-term, make sure to keep National Storage on your short list.

