National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 6.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Monday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are down about 0.3%.

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