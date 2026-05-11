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NSA.PRA

National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

May 11, 2026 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 6.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.46% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

NSA.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Monday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are down about 0.3%.

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 ISD Videos
 Preferred Stock Investing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> ISD Videos-> Preferred Stock Investing-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSA.PRA
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