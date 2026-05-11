National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
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In Monday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are down about 0.3%.
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