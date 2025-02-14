News & Insights

Markets
NSA.PRB

National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

February 14, 2025 — 02:37 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $21.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NSA.PRB was trading at a 14.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.33% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

NSA.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 0.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of FRT
 QADA Price Target
 AQST Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FRT-> QADA Price Target-> AQST Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NSA.PRB
NSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.