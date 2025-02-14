National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $21.42 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NSA.PRB was trading at a 14.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.33% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Friday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 0.8%.

