National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 0.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Institutional Holders of FRT
QADA Price Target
AQST Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.