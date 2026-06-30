National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.10% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NSA.PRB was trading at a 2.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.64% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Tuesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) is currently down about 3.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are down about 1.2%.

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Further NSA.PRB Research:

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