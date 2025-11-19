National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series B Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRB) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 1.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Low PE Ratios
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding JKS
LDOS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.