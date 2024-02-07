News & Insights

National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

February 07, 2024 — 02:39 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.92 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.87% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 7.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.92% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Wednesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are up about 1%.

