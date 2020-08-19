Markets
National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $27.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.71% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 9.36% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 37.58% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Wednesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are down about 2%.

