National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.49 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 7.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.53% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Friday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are up about 0.6%.

