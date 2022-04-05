National Storage Affiliates Trust's Series A Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.67% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 2.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 1.59% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

In Tuesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently down about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are up about 0.1%.

