National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.0% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Wednesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 1.8%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Auto Manufacturers Dividend Stocks
GBCI Options Chain
FHI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.