NSA.PRA

National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

September 12, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

On 9/14/23, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 9/29/23. As a percentage of NSA.PRA's recent share price of $22.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of NSA.PRA to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when NSA.PRA shares open for trading on 9/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.74%, which compares to an average yield of 8.00% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:

NSA.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 0.3%.

