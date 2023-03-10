National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/14/23, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of NSA.PRA's recent share price of $23.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of NSA.PRA to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when NSA.PRA shares open for trading on 3/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.44%, which compares to an average yield of 7.73% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Friday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are off about 4.3%.
Also see: Funds Holding VLO
DX Options Chain
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ERN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.