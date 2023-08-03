National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $22.68 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NSA.PRA was trading at a 7.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.08% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA.PRA shares, versus NSA:
Below is a dividend history chart for NSA.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest:
In Thursday trading, National Storage Affiliates Trust's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest (Symbol: NSA.PRA) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NSA) are up about 1.1%.
Also see: Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
UDMY Options Chain
Funds Holding CPSS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.