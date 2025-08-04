National Storage Affiliates Trust Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.35 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $11.95 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $188.84 million from $190.44 million last year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.35 Mln. vs. $11.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $188.84 Mln vs. $190.44 Mln last year.

