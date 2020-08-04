National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.41, changing hands as high as $31.75 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSA's low point in its 52 week range is $19.34 per share, with $38.215 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.68.

