National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.77, changing hands as high as $44.78 per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NSA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NSA's low point in its 52 week range is $34.90 per share, with $67.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.58.

