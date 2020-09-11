National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.14, the dividend yield is 3.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSA was $34.14, representing a -10.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.22 and a 76.53% increase over the 52 week low of $19.34.

NSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09. Zacks Investment Research reports NSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.62%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSA as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 14.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NSA at 2.56%.

