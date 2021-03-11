National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSA was $39.41, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.73 and a 103.77% increase over the 52 week low of $19.34.

NSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). NSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports NSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.95%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.