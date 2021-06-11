National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $49.5, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSA was $49.5, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.50 and a 85.32% increase over the 52 week low of $26.71.

NSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). NSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports NSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.62%, compared to an industry average of 1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSA as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 20.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NSA at 2.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.