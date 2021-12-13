National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $63.3, the dividend yield is 2.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSA was $63.3, representing a -2.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.98 and a 87.78% increase over the 52 week low of $33.71.

NSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). NSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports NSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.74%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nsa Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NSA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NSA as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 4.79% over the last 100 days. ROOF has the highest percent weighting of NSA at 3.78%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.