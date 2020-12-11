National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.35 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.01, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NSA was $34.01, representing a -11% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.22 and a 75.85% increase over the 52 week low of $19.34.

NSA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). NSA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports NSA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.12%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NSA Dividend History page.

